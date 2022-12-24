WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Coerente Capital Management increased its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 205,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 113.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

