WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 45,373 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
