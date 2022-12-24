WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 115,737 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,737 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $139.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.12. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

