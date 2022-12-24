WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

