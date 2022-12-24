WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 308 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.