WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.36.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

