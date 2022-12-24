WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $418,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 171.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGR traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $230.05. 44,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.45. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

