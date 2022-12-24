WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 207,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

AXON traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 306,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,465. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.60. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.54 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,429 shares of company stock worth $3,318,330 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

