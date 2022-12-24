WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 134,020 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $310,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $616,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WST. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,947. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average is $275.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

