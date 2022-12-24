WCM Investment Management LLC Has $17.19 Million Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 4.36% of America’s Car-Mart worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. StockNews.com lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

CRMT traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 134,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,962. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $459.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.38. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 67,300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

