WCM Investment Management LLC Has $394.03 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.39% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $394,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.5 %

ODFL stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.10. The stock had a trading volume of 430,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $362.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.