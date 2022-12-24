WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.22% of Inter Parfums worth $28,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $1,140,569. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPAR traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 87,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.