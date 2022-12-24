WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.32% of Focus Financial Partners worth $32,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOCS. TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

