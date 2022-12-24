WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 128,659 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,659 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 357,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 728,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,994. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

