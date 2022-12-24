Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Almaden Minerals (AAU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2022 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. 165,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

