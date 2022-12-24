Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $222,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

