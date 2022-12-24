Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 52,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 196,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the third quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 36,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.25. 6,603,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,083,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

