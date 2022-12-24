Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2,371.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $833.55. 188,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $820.19 and its 200 day moving average is $732.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

