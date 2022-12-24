Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,998 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,284. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.