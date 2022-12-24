Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.03. 9,990,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,488,390. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.