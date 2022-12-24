Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $456.40. The company had a trading volume of 361,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,126. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.55. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

