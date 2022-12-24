Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

