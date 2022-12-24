WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.85

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.85 and traded as high as $163.55. WEX shares last traded at $158.86, with a volume of 271,403 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in WEX by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 13.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WEX by 12.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.