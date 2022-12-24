WFA of San Diego LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.

