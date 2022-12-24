WFA of San Diego LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

