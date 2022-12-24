WFA of San Diego LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128,946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,889 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000.

JEPI opened at $55.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01.

