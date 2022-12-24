WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 721 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $41.80 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.