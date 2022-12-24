White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

