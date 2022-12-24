White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.