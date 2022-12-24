White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $179.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

