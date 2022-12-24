White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $52,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.35 and a 200 day moving average of $231.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

