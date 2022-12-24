White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

