White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,008 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

