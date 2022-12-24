Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.12. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1,495 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WVVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

