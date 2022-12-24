Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.12. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1,495 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on WVVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.