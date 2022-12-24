WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Has $1.94 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.