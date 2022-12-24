WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.0% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

