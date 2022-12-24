WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

CXSE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. 42,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,613. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 220,205 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 82.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

