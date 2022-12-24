WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.48. Approximately 25,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 89,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 455,666 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 446,277.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 334,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 334,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 43.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,494,000 after acquiring an additional 333,074 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 204.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,524,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

