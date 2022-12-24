WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,523. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $48.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60.

