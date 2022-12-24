WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USAC opened at $19.33 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -874.96%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $58,661.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $1,102,031 in the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

