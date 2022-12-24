WMG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Seanergy Maritime worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.42%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

