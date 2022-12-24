WMG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,209 shares of company stock worth $81,343,400 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,430.65 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,452.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2,264.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

