WMG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

