WMG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,326 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after buying an additional 2,897,179 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $51,379,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $17,293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after buying an additional 601,325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

