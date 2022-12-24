Wojak Finance Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $166.52 million and $4,607.25 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $873.44 or 0.05184705 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00499173 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.29576269 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

