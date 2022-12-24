WOO Network (WOO) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.24 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $141.00 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $861.81 or 0.05120154 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499455 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.01 or 0.29592968 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,208,414,463 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

