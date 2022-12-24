Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Up 2.5%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Worley Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

