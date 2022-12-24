WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0438 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $438.17 million and approximately $5.47 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.01478793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008889 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031834 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.90 or 0.01730595 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04405567 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

