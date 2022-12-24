Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $50.10 million and approximately $16,492.68 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,424,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,235,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,369,611 with 1,715,179,944 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02931412 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,643.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

