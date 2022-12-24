Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

XHR stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.67 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

